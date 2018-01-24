Presidents Club hostess: We were paid to get drunk and treated like sex workers

A woman who worked at the all-male charity dinner that has sparked an outcry has told ITV News she saw men touching girls inappropriately, kissing girls and putting hands up skirts. The woman, who is in her late 20s and spoke to ITV News anonymously, said the men at the Presidents Club dinner treated the agency workers "like they were sex workers". "We were paid to party and get as drunk as we could," she said. She said the women, who were employed as "hostesses" to wait tables at the event at London's Dorchester Hotel, were treated like "play things" and "objects" in revealing black dresses that showed parts of their breasts.

"I saw a girl in it and it gave me a shock," the woman said. "I realised soon it was an odd job. It wasn’t a usual job." She told ITV News the tone for the night was set almost immediately. "Within five minutes a girl was sitting on a guy's lap," she said. "Men were pouring drinks down girls throats."

The woman said the behaviour at the Presidents Club even shocked some of the male diners. Credit: ITV News

That was despite agency instructions for the hostesses to accept only a small glass of wine. The women claimed the hostesses were also asked to perform, dancing to a song in the skimpy outfits. "I was one of the first to go on," she said. "Some of the girls loved it and liked it but a lot of girls were walking on covering themselves. "I don’t think they expected to wear a dress like that. It was very tight. It was not flattering. "One girl got laughed at. They were acting like we were objects and there for their entertainment."

The woman spoke on condition of anonymity. Credit: ITV News

She went on: "When it started there was a kind of look around the room, like 'oh my goodness, is this real? Is this actually happening'. Some of them looked really worried." The woman said the hostesses were aged from around 18 to 45 and some had never worked at an event like it. "Yes there were some girls there that probably didn't mind that but equally there were girls there that really hated it and felt very uncomfortable." She said the behaviour even shocked some of the male diners. "I did speak to lots of men who were uncomfortable. One guy said, 'Is this happening?'"

The gala dinner was filmed by an undercover reporter. Credit: Financial Times

The woman told ITV News the party continued after the dinner, where a group of around five women wearing red dresses arrived and acted provocatively towards the men. "They came in and were immediately kissing people," she said. "It was not what I'd expected." She said at the after-party lots of women were left looking deflated. "I made friends with two girls and we counted down the minutes. I didn’t feel comfortable accepting drinks," she said.

The event took place at London's Dorchester Hotel last week. Credit: PA