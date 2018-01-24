School bus slides out of control on icy road

A school bus carrying 20 children slid out of control on an icy street in Massachusetts.

The bus was doing its best to make its way up the street in the town of Sutton but with conditions against the driver, it started to skid backwards on the obviously slippery surface.

On its way down the street, the bus struck a post box and was only stopped when it hit a car.

Many streets in the area had been gritted but smaller ones, like the one the bus was on had been left untreated.

No one has been reported injured following the incident.