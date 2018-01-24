Nicola Sturgeon denies policy change towards flying Union flag

Scotland has denied reports that it has changed its flag policy amid reports the Union flag will no longer be flon from its buildings on certain occasions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Lion Rampant flag, the Royal Banner of Scotland, has been flown from government buildings instead of the Union flag for royal birthdays and anniversaries since 2010.

Reports in the Daily Mail and the Telegraph said published guidance has been changed for 2018 to only fly the Union flag on Remembrance Day.