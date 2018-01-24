Ursula K Le Guin, Science fiction and fantasy writer, dies at 88

Science fiction and fantasy writer Ursula K Le Guin has died. She was 88.

The author, who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, died peacefully on Monday in Portland, Oregon, according to a statement posted on her Twitter account.

Le Guin won an honorary National Book Award in 2014 and warned in her acceptance speech against letting profit define what is considered good literature.

She often criticised the "commercial machinery of bestsellerdom and prizedom" despite being a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 1997 - a rare achievement for a science fiction-fantasy writer.

"I have had a long career and a good one. In good company. Now here, at the end of it, I really don't want to watch American literature get sold down the river," Le Guin said in the speech.

"We who live by writing and publishing want - and should demand - our fair share of the proceeds. But the name of our beautiful reward is not profit. Its name is freedom."

Le Guin's first novel was Roncannon's World in 1966 but she gained fame three years later with The Left Hand Of Darkness, which won the Hugo and Nebula awards - top science fiction prizes - and conjures a radical change in gender roles well before the rise of the transgender community.