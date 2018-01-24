Weather forecast: heavy rain will be accompanied by gusty and squally winds

A band of rain, heavy at times and accompanied by gusty and squally winds moving south-eastwards across England and Wales today, which will clear the far southeast by late-afternoon.

Early rain and strong winds, associated with Storm Georgina will slowly clear away from north Scotland, with sunshine and showers following, possibly heavy and thundery at times.

After a mild start in the south, it will turn cooler once the rain has cleared the southeast, with a top temperature of 11 Celsius (52 F).