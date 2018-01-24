What you need to know from this week's Prime Minister's Questions

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn clashed over the NHS again.

Jeremy Corbyn accused Theresa May of being in denial over the state of the NHS as the pair clashed yet again over the health service at Prime Minister's Questions. Here are some of the key talking points.

May told to listen to Boris over NHS

Mr Corbyn said the PM was 'in denial' about the state of the NHS.

Jeremy Corbyn called on Mrs May to heed calls from her own Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson for increased NHS funding. He compared Conservative resources to "thin gruel" resulting in the health service being "starved of resources" and patients "dying unnecessarily in the back of ambulances". During PMQs, Mr Corbyn cited the case of a man who he claimed had frozen to death waiting 16 hours for an ambulance. The prime minister insisted the NHS was better prepared than ever for winter. But Mr Corbyn picked up on Mr Johnson's call earlier this week for an extra £5 billion of NHS funding. "The prime minister is frankly in denial about the state of the NHS, even the absent foreign secretary recognises it, but the prime minister isn't listening," Mr Corbyn said. He added: "When is she going to face up to the reality and take action to save the NHS from death by a thousand cuts?"

Green makes first PMQs intervention since sacking

Damian Green was speaking from the backbenches.

Damian Green asked his first question from the backbenches on Wednesday following his sacking from the Cabinet. The former first secretary of state, who was sacked in December, asked the prime minister about a proposed new crossing on the River Thames. Mr Green's ministerial position came under scrutiny over allegations about pornography being found on his Commons computer.

Support for Jowell after cancer interview

Labour MP Sarah Jones praised Tessa Jowell.

Former Labour MP Tessa Jowell was praised in the Commons after she spoke out publicly for the first time since being diagnosed with brain cancer. Labour MP Sarah Jones called on the Government to meet Ms Jowell to discuss cancer diagnoses and treatments. Mrs May praised Ms Jowell for her "positive approach" she had taken and said she wanted to make sure that cancer treatment was a priority for her government. She added that Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt would be willing to meet with Ms Jowell. Praising Ms Jowell, Speaker of the House John Bercow said: "In my 20 years in this place I have never met a more courteous or gracious Member of Parliament."

Calls for greater access to smear tests

