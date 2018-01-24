The making of British tennis star Kyle Edmund

Kyle Edmund is in the Australian Open semi-finals. Credit: PA

Moving to the Bahamas sounds like an ideal way to spend your retirement but it was the making of Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund. The South African-born tennis star headed to the Caribbean with a new coaching team to become a Grand Slam challenger. Prior to the start of the Australian Open, Edmund, who was brought up in Yorkshire, had never been higher than 40 in the world rankings. It's been a long road of promise and living in Andy Murray's shadow for Edmund but he now seems to be living up to his potential.

Kyle Edmund has worked hard to get to the top. Credit: PA

Edmund moved to Tickton with his Welsh father, South African mother and sister when he was just three, taking up footballer, cricket and swimming at a young age. Away from the court, Edmund is an avid follower of Liverpool and keeps up to date with the goings on at Anfield wherever he is in the world. He hopes to visit the training ground in order to meet his heroes. It wasn't until he was 10 when Edmund first picked up a racket in anger at the Beverley and East Riding Lawn Tennis Club. But by the time he was 13 he was earmarked for the top, moving to the National Sports Centre at Bisham Abbey.

40 Highest World Ranking

A a junior he reached No.8 in the underage rankings but it wasn't until being taken under the wing of Andy Murray that he finally began making his mark. The Scot advised him and invited him to train with him, allowing Edmund to witness first-hand what it took to reach the very top. The two are good friends, with Edmund attending the Scot's wedding in 2015. The influence of Murray and new coach Fredrik Rosengren has seen huge improvements in the 23-year-old who has worked tirelessly on his serve, which was previously seen as a weak point, in his new home of the Bahamas.

Edmund has worked closely with Andy Murray. Credit: PA