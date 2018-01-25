- ITV Report
-
Bargain Holidays: What's the Truth? - Tonight
Nearly two thirds of Brits are planning on booking a European holiday this year, but prices for Spanish holidays are expected to rise 5%-10%, according to experts.
So how can you get the best possible price, without falling victim to one of the scammers trying to separate you from your money?
In Bargain Holidays: What’s the Truth? - Tonight reporter Adam Shaw investigates the truth behind the bargains.
We hear a cautionary warning from Sheeba Gharda who was defrauded of £750 when paying for her holiday villa using bank transfer.
When she and her family arrived in Spain they discovered she’d been given a fake address - the fraudster had stopped replying to her messages.
But when it comes to booking, where should we be looking to travel this year for the best prices.
And how you pay for your holiday can be crucial when it comes to being protected against the crooks.
Adam meets Tristan and Heather, who returned from South Africa with their two children to discover a credit card bill for £33,000, almost 10 times more than what they were expecting.
Thankfully, their bank took the hit.
Useful links
- Bargain Holidays: What’s the Truth - Tonight will be broadcast on ITV at 7.30pm on Thursday 25th January.