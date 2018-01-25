Nearly two thirds of Brits are planning on booking a European holiday this year, but prices for Spanish holidays are expected to rise 5%-10%, according to experts.

So how can you get the best possible price, without falling victim to one of the scammers trying to separate you from your money?

In Bargain Holidays: What’s the Truth? - Tonight reporter Adam Shaw investigates the truth behind the bargains.

We hear a cautionary warning from Sheeba Gharda who was defrauded of £750 when paying for her holiday villa using bank transfer.

When she and her family arrived in Spain they discovered she’d been given a fake address - the fraudster had stopped replying to her messages.