British Army officer apologises to family of Deepcut soldier for 'severe failings'

A senior British army officer has apologised to the family of a young solider who died at the Deepcut barrracks in Surrey over 20 years ago.

At a second inquest into the death of Private Sean Benton, Brigadier Christopher Coles spoke directly to Private Benton’s sister Tracy Lewis and twin brother Tony Benton and accepted severe failings back in 1995 with systems not as they should have been nor as they are now.

Before being taken through his evidence at Woking Coroner’s Court, Brigadier Coles turned directly to the family and admitted that Deepcut was not sufficiently resourced to support the trainees.

"Could I acknowledge that things that could and should have been in place were not. The ratio of instructors and trainees was lacking and that led to the risk that people in training were not looked after in the way they should have been," he said.

He also acknowledged that the system of arming soldiers was not as it should have been and a review of that system came much too late.

"I am very sorry and wish it were not the case," he said.