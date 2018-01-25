British Army officer apologises to family of Deepcut soldier for 'severe failings'
A senior British army officer has apologised to the family of a young solider who died at the Deepcut barrracks in Surrey over 20 years ago.
At a second inquest into the death of Private Sean Benton, Brigadier Christopher Coles spoke directly to Private Benton’s sister Tracy Lewis and twin brother Tony Benton and accepted severe failings back in 1995 with systems not as they should have been nor as they are now.
Before being taken through his evidence at Woking Coroner’s Court, Brigadier Coles turned directly to the family and admitted that Deepcut was not sufficiently resourced to support the trainees.
"Could I acknowledge that things that could and should have been in place were not. The ratio of instructors and trainees was lacking and that led to the risk that people in training were not looked after in the way they should have been," he said.
He also acknowledged that the system of arming soldiers was not as it should have been and a review of that system came much too late.
"I am very sorry and wish it were not the case," he said.
A lack of resources and poor structures within Deepcut Barracks meant the ratio of trainees to senior supporting officers fell well below levels which would be accepted then or now. The aim would be a ratio of one to 10 or 12.
However Brigadier Coles admitted at the time of Private Benton’s death the ratio of corporal to soldier was as high as one to 100, potentially as high as one to 400 in a troop and significantly worse in the evenings when married officers returned to their quarters.
Private Benton was 20 when he was was found with five bullet wounds to his chest on June 9, 1995 – shortly after he had been told he was to be discharged from the Army.
He was the first of four young soldiers to die of gunshot wounds at the Surrey barracks between 1995 and 2002.
His death was followed by a brief military police investigation which his family believed was rushed and deeply inadequate.
They went on to spend more than 20 years fighting for the thorough inquest they believed they and their son deserved.
Neither of Private Benton’s parents survived to see the opening of this second inquest or hear the apology offered to the family.