'It was a really big shock': Carillion's apprentices on building a future after the construction giant's demise

When Carillion collapsed with huge debts, around 1,400 apprentices employed by the construction and infrastructure giant were suddenly left in limbo.

The firm's programme offered trainees, mainly 16 to 18-year-olds, the opportunity to train up in a number of trades, including carpentry and joinery.

Charles Williams had been an apprentice with the company for 1.5 years, and was working towards his level 2 qualification.

He told ITV News he had had no problems with Carillion though they were "notorious for paying people late".

Charles said news of the firm's collapse last Monday did not "sink in at the time" and it was not until the next day that reality hit.

"You just think, I've just wasted the last year and a half of my life, which could be for nothing."

"It was a really big shock," he added.

"I feel like we should have had prior warning... we had no notice."

But even amid the uncertainty, Charles remains optimistic.

"I certainly know a lot more now then I did when I first started, so that's a positive," he said.