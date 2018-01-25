Water refill points to be rolled out nationally to help curb 'harmful tide' of plastic bottle waste

Britons will be able to refill water for free from tens of thousands of shops, cafes, businesses and water fountains across England under new plans unveiled by the water industry.

The scheme aims to prevent the use of tens of millions of disposable plastic water bottles a year, part of efforts to curb the "harmful tide of plastic waste" on land and in the seas.

Using an app, people will be able to find the nearest refill point as the scheme is rolled out nationally.

A network of high street retailers, coffee shops, businesses and local authorities will offer refill stations in every major city and town in England by 2021, Water UK said.

Whitbread is the first company to sign up to the national scheme and has pledged to provide free drinking water for customers and passers-by in each of its 3,000 Costa Coffee and Premier Inn locations from March.

The national programme, which comes amid heightened public concern over plastic pollution in the world's oceans, draws on the success of the Refill campaign.

The campaign has more than 1,600 refill stations across the UK, with some water companies taking part in local schemes: Anglian Water in Norwich, Northumbrian Water in Durham, South West Water in Cornwall and Bristol Water in Bristol.