HMRC scheme slashes reports of scam texts 'from the taxman'

HM Revenue and Customs has clamped down on scam texts which purport to be from the taxman and may promise cash rebates.

HMRC said it started a pilot project in April 2017 to combat such messages.

Working with partners, the government has used technology to identify fraudulent texts that suggest they are from HMRC and stops them being delivered.

The scheme has brought about a 90% reduction in customer reports around the spoofing of these specific messages, HMRC said.

These types of scam texts may display something like "HMRC" as the sender rather than a phone number to make them appear legitimate.