Mummified woman was seven-time great grandmother of Boris Johnson

A woman, whose mummified remains were found in a Swiss church decades ago, has been identified as an ancestor of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

The preserved remains were found 43 years ago at the Barfuesser Kirche in Basel and after intense studies by genealogists and molecular geneticists, she has been identified.

The body belonged to Anna Catharina Bischoff who was born in 1719 in Strasbourg and died in Basel.

Bischoff had married a church minister and had seven children but only two girls survived.

One, also called Anna, married Christian Hubert Baron Pfeffel von Kriegelstein, and six generations later along came Stanley Johnson, father to Boris.