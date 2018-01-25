Oprah Winfrey 'not interested' in running for US president

Oprah Winfrey has played down rumours that she may run for US president.

The talk show host claimed she did not have "the DNA" to take on running the country.

Ms Winfrey was touted as a possible Democrat candidate for the 2020 election after her rousing speech at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

But it appears the 63-year-old may have already ruled herself out of the running.

She told InStyle magazine: "I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not.

"And so it's not something that interests me."

Asked if he thought Ms Winfrey would run for office, Donald Trump said: "Yeah, I'll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun.

"I know her very well. I like Oprah. I don't think she’s going to run."