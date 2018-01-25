'Special relationship' under pressure over UK-US trade deal

The ski resort of Davos sits at 1,500 metres above sea level, it feels cut off from the rest of the world and yet Theresa May has come here to reach out.

During the World's Economic Forum this town fills with the chief executives of global companies and heads of state.

The Prime Minister has her eye on foreign investment and trade deals, post-Brexit, and this is a very good place to make her pitch.

Theresa May's speech later on Thursday - in which she'll repeat her demand that the likes of Google and Facebook clean-up their platforms - will undoubtedly attract an audience but Theresa May is the not the star-attraction In Davos this year.

President Trump has top-billing, of course, his entourage already sweep through this place like a snowplough.

But the European leader that's caught the imagination here this year is French.