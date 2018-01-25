The Presidents Club: Nadhim Zahawi, children and families minister, given 'dressing down' for attending gala

Nadhim Zahawi was called before the Tory chief whip on Wednesday to explain why he attended a controversial men-only dinner organised by a charitable trust.

The children and families minister has said he found the Presidents Club fundraiser, at which hostesses were reportedly groped, "extremely uncomfortable" and left early.

Yet he still received a "dressing down" in a meeting with Tory chief whip Julian Smith, a Government source told the Press Association.

The Presidents Club, which said it was "appalled" by the allegations surrounding the event last week, announced on Wednesday it will distribute remaining funds to children's charities before shutting down in the wake of the scandal.

Reports suggest the hostesses at the event had to sign confidentiality agreements. According to the Times, Theresa May is set to target these gagging orders that prevent women reporting sexual harassment.

Revelations from the event, first reported by the Financial Times, led to the resignation of businessman David Meller, Presidents Club trustee and co-chairman of the annual dinner at London's Dorchester Hotel. Meller announced he was stepping down from his role at the Mayor's Fund for London and the Department for Education.

A number of charities, including Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, that have benefited from the £20 million raised by the Presidents Club over more than 30 years said they will refund previous donations in the wake of the allegations.

Tweeting in response to a demand that he condemn any inappropriate behaviour of those in attendance at the event , Zahawi wrote: "I do unequivocally condemn this behaviour. The report is truly shocking. I will never attend a men only function ever."

Items at the auction included lunch with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, a trip to the Windmill strip club in Soho and plastic surgery "to spice up your wife."