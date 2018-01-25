- ITV Report
The Presidents Club: Nadhim Zahawi, children and families minister, given 'dressing down' for attending gala
Nadhim Zahawi was called before the Tory chief whip on Wednesday to explain why he attended a controversial men-only dinner organised by a charitable trust.
The children and families minister has said he found the Presidents Club fundraiser, at which hostesses were reportedly groped, "extremely uncomfortable" and left early.
Yet he still received a "dressing down" in a meeting with Tory chief whip Julian Smith, a Government source told the Press Association.
The Presidents Club, which said it was "appalled" by the allegations surrounding the event last week, announced on Wednesday it will distribute remaining funds to children's charities before shutting down in the wake of the scandal.
Reports suggest the hostesses at the event had to sign confidentiality agreements. According to the Times, Theresa May is set to target these gagging orders that prevent women reporting sexual harassment.
Revelations from the event, first reported by the Financial Times, led to the resignation of businessman David Meller, Presidents Club trustee and co-chairman of the annual dinner at London's Dorchester Hotel. Meller announced he was stepping down from his role at the Mayor's Fund for London and the Department for Education.
A number of charities, including Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, that have benefited from the £20 million raised by the Presidents Club over more than 30 years said they will refund previous donations in the wake of the allegations.
Tweeting in response to a demand that he condemn any inappropriate behaviour of those in attendance at the event , Zahawi wrote: "I do unequivocally condemn this behaviour. The report is truly shocking. I will never attend a men only function ever."
Items at the auction included lunch with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, a trip to the Windmill strip club in Soho and plastic surgery "to spice up your wife."
Johnson reportedly did not agree to support the event and will not be taking part in the lunch that was auctioned to guests.
Real estate fund manager Frogmore, which hosted a table at the event, has ended its association with the Presidents Club.
Leading figures in business, politics and finance attended the event hosted by comedian and children's author David Walliams, who is not the subject of any allegations.
Walliams said in a statement that he attended "in a strictly professional capacity" and "did not witness any of the kind of behaviour that allegedly occurred", adding that he was "absolutely appalled."
His fee from this year's event has been donated to the Children's Trust, while a prize lot offered by the television judge will be withdrawn, a spokeswoman for the star added.
Financial Times reporter Madison Marriage, who went undercover as part of the paper's investigation into the event, told BBC Newsnight: "I was groped several times and I know that there are numerous other hostesses who said the same thing had happened to them.
"It's hands up skirts, hands on bums but also hands on hips, hands on stomachs, arms going round your waist unexpectedly."
She added: "I can't believe that it still goes on in 2018, I think it's quite shocking."
Hostesses were allegedly told to wear black underwear and "sexy" black shoes for their shift.
One woman, aged in her 20s, who waitressed at the event told ITV News: "We were play things. We were objects for them to gawp at, touch."
The Charity Commission said it was looking into the allegations "as a matter of urgency".
The Dorchester Hotel said it was not aware of any claims following the event and an investigation had been launched.
A spokesman for the Artista agency, which recruited the hostesses, said: "I was not aware of any claims of sexual harassment but the kind of behaviour alleged is completely unacceptable. I am checking with the staff and any complaints will be dealt with promptly and fairly."