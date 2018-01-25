Trump predicts 'tremendous' increase in US-UK trade

Shaking on it: Theresa May and Donald Trump spoke about the 'special' relationship between the UK and US. Credit: PA

US President Donald Trump has said he expects a "tremendous" increase in trade with the UK over the coming years. Speaking as he met Prime Minister Theresa May at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Mr Trump said talks will soon be getting underway. "The trade concepts and discussions that will be taking place are going to lead to tremendous increases in trade between our two countries, which is great for both in terms of jobs," the president said. "We look forward to that and we are starting that process pretty much as we speak," he added. During the meeting between the two leaders, the pair also asked officials to work on "finalising" a visit by Mr Trump to the UK later in 2018. The news comes just weeks after the president decided not to visit London for the opening of the new US embassy.

The new US Embassy in south London Credit: PA

Mrs May also raised the issue of aircraft manufacturer Bombardier, which has a major plant in Northern Ireland and is at the centre of a US trade dispute, with the American President. The company is facing a 300% duty on its exports of planes to the US after the US government proposed adding a further 80% tariff in an international trade dispute. The Canadian-owned Bombardier, which is one of Northern Ireland's largest employees has more than 4,000 members of staff at its Belfast factories and is due to begin delivering an order for up to 125 new jets to Atlanta-based Delta Airlines in 2018. Mrs May and President Trump also discussed the Middle East and Brexit.

Bombardier could face a 300% duty on its exports of planes to the US. Credit: PA

Mr Trump also told Mrs May "we love your country" after their meeting at the Swiss ski resort in Davos. The president said he also wanted to correct a "false rumour" of a rift in the so-called "special relationship" after he retweeted videos by far-right group Britain First. Mr Trump said it was an honour to be with Mrs May, adding: "we've had a great discussion, we're on the same wavelength, in I think, every respect." "The prime minister and myself have a really great relationship though some people don't necessarily believe that, but I can tell you I have a tremendous respect for the prime minister and the job she's doing." He added: "It was a little bit of a false rumour out there, I just wanted to correct it frankly." Addressing Mrs May directly, Mr Trump said: "We have great respect for everything you're doing and we love your country, we think it's truly great." He added: "We're working on transactions in terms of economic development, trade..we are very much joined at the hip when it comes to the military."

Theresa May said she and the president enjoyed 'a great discussion'. Credit: AP