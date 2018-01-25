Train crash near Milan kills at least three and seriously injures 10 after derailment

At least three people have died in the train crash. Credit: AP

A commuter train carrying hundreds of people has derailed in northern Italy killing at least three people and seriously injuring 10, police said. Two carriages of a Trenord train peeled off the rails at a switch track near Piotello Limito station on the outskirts of Milan.

Two carriages derailed at Piotello Limito station. Credit: AP

Emergency services climbed through the wreckage helping the passengers to escape. The accident happened early on Thursday as people headed into Milan at the start of the work day on the Trenord service. Dozens more people were trapped in the wreckage receiving minor injuries, authorities said.

Rescue workers help an injured woman out of the wreckage. Credit: Flavio Loscalzo/ANSA via AP

The train was heading from Cremona into Milan's Garibaldi station and came off the rails at points, suggesting that at least played a role in the derailment, the local prefect said. Passengers said they felt the car shake for a few minutes before hearing a big bang, and then feeling the carriage crush in on them. The incident halted train traffic into and out of Italy's financial capital for hours.

It is the third train crash in Italy in a decade. Credit: AP