Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned by Mueller team over possible obstruction of justice

Donald Trump is "looking forward" to being questioned as part of the special counsel's probe of Russian election meddling.

The president said on Wednesday he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously said the president would grant.

"I'm looking forward to it, actually," Trump said when asked by reporters at the White House. And for timing, he said, "I guess they're talking about two or three weeks, but I'd love to do it."

He said, as he has repeatedly, that "there's no collusion whatsoever" with the Russians, and he added, "There's no obstruction whatsoever."

The full scope of Mueller's investigation, which involves hundreds of thousands of documents and dozens of witness interviews, is unknown. And there have been no signs that agents are not continuing to work on ties between Trump's campaign and a Russian effort to tip the 2016 election.