- ITV Report
Weather: heavy showers across western parts of the UK will move eastwards through the day
Occasionally heavy showers across western parts of the UK will gradually move eastwards through the day with the best of the dry and sunny weather to be found in southeast England.
Showers may give some sleet or snow over the peaks of northern highland areas.
It will be a breezy day for many in the southern half of the UK, with the strongest winds in the Southwest.
Maximum temperature 11 Celsius (50 F).