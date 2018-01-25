- ITV Report
-
Would you know if you were being scammed?
Would you know if someone was trying to scam you?
Many consumers think they are too intelligent to be scammed, according to new research.
More than 80% of people surveyed said they could identify a fraudulent approach, according to Populus.
But Government-backed campaign Take Five to Stop Fraud says only 9% of people who took a "Too Smart To Be Scammed?" quiz scored full marks.
So, would you know when someone is trying to scam you? Take the quiz to find out.
'Take Five' tips for protecting yourself from scammers
- A genuine bank or organisation will never contact you out of the blue to ask for your PIN, full password or to move money to another account. Only give out your personal or financial details to use a service that you have given your consent to, that you trust and that you are expecting to be contacted by.
- Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.
- If you’re approached with a request for personal information, don’t provide it. Instead, contact the company directly using a known email or phone number.
To find out more about the Take Five campaign visit takefive-stopfraud.org.uk