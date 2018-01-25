Would you know if you were being scammed?

Would you know if someone was trying to scam you?

Many consumers think they are too intelligent to be scammed, according to new research.

More than 80% of people surveyed said they could identify a fraudulent approach, according to Populus.

But Government-backed campaign Take Five to Stop Fraud says only 9% of people who took a "Too Smart To Be Scammed?" quiz scored full marks.

So, would you know when someone is trying to scam you? Take the quiz to find out.