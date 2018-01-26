Black cab rapist John Worboys' prison release on hold amid legal challenge

Black cab rapist John Worboys' release from prison has been put on hold after two of his victims won the first step in a legal challenge.

On Thursday, two of Worboys' victims lodged an application for a judicial review into the Parole Board's decision to release the 60-year-old, but "because of the urgency" of the situation in trying to stop the impending release, they were dealt with on Friday.

Earlier in January, the Parole Board sparked fury when it announced Worboys would soon be eligible for release after 10 years in prison.

He was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years, for drugging and sexually assaulting female passengers.

Despite being convicted of 19 offences against 12 women, it is feared the 60-year-old could have more than 100 victims.

A judicial review sees a judge review the lawfulness of a decision made by a public body - in the case of Worboys, the Parole Board.

It is less about whether the decision was right or wrong, and more about challenging whether proper procedures were followed to reach the decision.