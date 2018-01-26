Bombardier case shows Donald Trump cannot always do what he wants

Donald Trump was elected on a promise to tear up trade agreements and impose tariffs and quotas on countries - like China and Mexico - who he claimed were exploiting trade rules in a way that was costing American jobs.

Earlier this week America imposed tariffs on washing machines and solar panels that are manufactured in China.

In Davos on Wednesday, Wilbur Ross - the US Commerce Secretary - told journalists that “US troops are now coming to the ramparts” in the fight against “predatory trade practices”.

On Friday, President Trump told participants at the World Economic Forum that the United States was committed to “fair” and “reciprocal” trade but repeated his threat to take action against countries who “exploit the system at the expense of others”.