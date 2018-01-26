- ITV Report
Casey Affleck pulls out of Oscars in wake of Me Too movement
Casey Affleck will not attend this year's Oscar ceremony, according to his publicist.
The actor, who won the best actor award in 2017 for Manchester By The Sea, was expected to present the statue for the best actress award, according to Academy Awards tradition.
Affleck was sued by two women for alleged sexual harassment in 2011 before the lawsuits were settled out of court.
The 42-year-old brother of Ben Affleck has vehemently denied the sexual harassment claims which were alleged to have happened during the making of the film I'm Still Here.
This month's Golden Globes were dominated by the Me Too movement in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood. Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K are among several men that have lost their jobs following accusations.
The 90th Academy Awards, which take place on March 4 in Los Angeles, are expected to follow the Globes with a similar tone.