Chancellor Philip Hammond still refuses to tell us the cost of a hard Brexit

The UK growth figures are good. They really are.

Households in the UK are experiencing a squeeze on their living standards, businesses are holding back on investment pending greater clarity on Brexit and yet the economy grew by 0.5% in the last three months of the year.

That performance - as economists say - is not too shabby.

The problem the chancellor has, and I have just finished speaking to him in Davos, is that compared to the rest of the world, the UK is treading water.

A global economic upswing is underway and the UK is not really part of it. The US and even the Eurozone countries are current shooting the lights out and we are not.

As you can see from my interview, Hammond blames this on the uncertainty around the UK’s future relationship with Europe and was keen to clarify comments he made at a CBI reception here yesterday which have caused a snowstorm back home.

Hammond told business leaders here that he hoped the UK would be “moving very modestly apart” from the EU. That has been interpreted as “soft” Brexit back home and MPs in his own party are furious.

To be clear: what Hammond says he meant was Britain, post-Brexit, should shoot for a deal with the EU that allows us as much access to the Single Market as possible, the openest of borders to allow trade to continue and the most compatible integration.

He was not campaigning for the status quo. Britain will leave both the Single Market and the Customs Union.

The problem is that the sort of deep, close trade access with the EU that Hammond advocates will come at a prices and the Government won’t say what it is prepared to pay or what red-line it is prepared to bend.

He also called on his own party to “stick with” the prime minister and think twice before rebelling. A sign he knows there may be trouble brewing.

The chancellor is shooting for a deal with the EU but repeated his view that there will be a profound economic cost to the UK if we leave the EU without one. The Treasury has modelling the worst case (and Hammond would argue least-likely) scenario. It’s clearly pretty ugly.

You may feel you have a right to know what is at stake here for the UK in the negotiations that follow - but Hammond is refusing to publish.