Chancellor Philip Hammond tells ITV News rebel Tories should get in line and 'stick with' Theresa May

Chancellor Philip Hammond has told ITV News that Tory MPs should "stick with" Theresa May amid reports that some are calling for a leadership contest.

Some Conservative MPs have grown frustrated with the prime minister and troubles within the Government, including the approach to Brexit negotiations.

It has been reported that the number of MPs who have written to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee calling for a leadership contest is close to the trigger point needed to force one.

But asked by ITV News Business Editor Joel Hills about disquiet within the party over Brexit, he replied: "I would say to my colleagues, stick with the prime minister.

"She's doing this in a very careful and methodical way. She's navigating a very tricky, difficult negotiation process. We have to get an implementation period agreed, then we have to negotiate the best possible deal for Britain for the future relationship with the European Union.

"I have confidence in the Prime Minister to deliver that and I would urge them to get behind her."