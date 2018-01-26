David Davis to insists Britain will make trade deals during the post-Brexit transition period

David Davis will assure Tory Eurosceptics that Britain will be able to sign trade deals with other countries during the transition period after leaving the European Union in March 2019.

The Brexit Secretary's speech on Friday will come amid a row over the Government's approach to Brexit.

Downing Street rebuked Chancellor Philip Hammond on Thursday after he said he hoped Brexit would only result in the UK and EU moving "very modestly" apart in trade terms.

Influential Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg responded by urging ministers not to be "timid and cowering" in their approach to EU withdrawal.

In a speech in Middlesbrough David will say: "As an independent country, no longer a member of the European Union - the United Kingdom will once again have its own trading policy.

"For the first time in more than 40 years, we will be able to step out and sign new trade deals with old friends, and new allies, around the globe."

While the UK will replicate the effects of the EU customs union during the "implementation period" this "should not preclude us from formally negotiating - or indeed signing - trade agreements," he will say.

Any such deals would enter into force at the end of the implementation period.