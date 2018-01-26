Trump to sell his 'America First' message to the Davos international economic elite

Donald Trump will deliver his “America first” message to the “globalists” of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Friday, amid rumours of a boycott and even a walkout.

Trump, naturally isolationist with a election victory built on a US-centric message, will attempt to argue that his nationalist agenda will be good for the world as well as America.

A more vibrant and wealthy American middle class means more demands for good manufactured around the world, Trump is expected to argue.

His message may not go down well. On Thursday, billionaire liberal mega-donor George Soros slammed the president to an audience in Davos, calling Trump a “danger to the world” who is risking nuclear war with North Korea.

“I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world,” he said. “But I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020, or even sooner.”

Also on Thursday, Trump met with Theresa May, telling the prime minister the US and UK were "joined at the hip" in their military co-operation, adding: "There's nothing that would happen to you (where) we wouldn't be there to fight for you. You know that."

After the conference, which lasted around 40 minutes, Trump said he had a "great bilateral meeting" with with the UK leader "affirming the special relationship and our commitment to work together on key national security challenges and economic opportunities."