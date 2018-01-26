- ITV Report
-
Trump to sell his 'America First' message to the Davos international economic elite
Donald Trump will deliver his “America first” message to the “globalists” of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Friday, amid rumours of a boycott and even a walkout.
Trump, naturally isolationist with a election victory built on a US-centric message, will attempt to argue that his nationalist agenda will be good for the world as well as America.
A more vibrant and wealthy American middle class means more demands for good manufactured around the world, Trump is expected to argue.
His message may not go down well. On Thursday, billionaire liberal mega-donor George Soros slammed the president to an audience in Davos, calling Trump a “danger to the world” who is risking nuclear war with North Korea.
“I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world,” he said. “But I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020, or even sooner.”
Also on Thursday, Trump met with Theresa May, telling the prime minister the US and UK were "joined at the hip" in their military co-operation, adding: "There's nothing that would happen to you (where) we wouldn't be there to fight for you. You know that."
After the conference, which lasted around 40 minutes, Trump said he had a "great bilateral meeting" with with the UK leader "affirming the special relationship and our commitment to work together on key national security challenges and economic opportunities."
A UK source told the Press Association that the two leaders talked about wanting to get a post-Brexit trade deal done "as soon as possible."
Aides for both parties also used the meeting to discuss a future Trump visit to the UK, which is now expected to take place sometime in the second half of 2018, according to UK officials.
A senior UK Government source indicated to the Press Association that Trump would make a "working" trip rather than one with all the pomp and trappings of a state visit.
Even without a state visit, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson said: "Trump is a dangerous, misogynistic racist and is deserving of the protests he will undoubtedly face.
"If and when he comes to the UK the Liberal Democrats will be at front and centre of the protests."
The leader of the Jeremy Corbyn-supporting Momentum movement said he will protest against Trump's visit.
"Trump has shown himself to be a racist, to be completely against what most people in Britain believe in," Jon Lansman said.
Asked if Corbyn would meet Trump, he told BBC2's Newsnight: "I don't know whether he will be meeting Trump but I don't think he will welcome Trump's visit."