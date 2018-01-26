Donald Trump tells Davos World Economic Forum: America First does not mean America alone

Donald Trump told the WEF that the US is 'open for business'. Credit: PA

Donald Trump has stated the US is "open for business" - claiming that "America first" does not mean "America alone". Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the US president said the world was "witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America". There were boos when Mr Trump attacked the "fake news" media - although it is not clear if these were directed at the president or members of the press. Since his arrival in Switzerland, Mr Trump has been the focus of attention. There were scenes reminiscent of a Hollywood red carpet as some of the world's most powerful businessmen stood snapping photos of the president as he arrived in Davos on Thursday.

There had been scepticism surrounding his appearance given Mr Trump's "America First" message, but the White House insists his protectionist policies and international co-operation can go hand-in-hand. Addressing a crowd of more than 1,500 people, he said that American prosperity has created countless jobs around the world, but stressed that his priority would always remain with his "America First" policy protecting interests within his nation's borders. "America is the place to do business, so come to America where you can innovate, create and build," he said. "As President of the United States, I will always put America first, just like the leaders of other countries should put their countries first also. But America First does not mean America alone. "When the United States grows, so does the world."