Drier and brighter with light winds

After a frosty start in the northwest and a few early showers it will be dry this afternoon with light winds. There will be plenty of sunny spells in northern and western parts, and a few in the south and the east.

Cloud, rain and stronger winds will reach Northern Ireland and western Scotland early evening, spreading to other western parts later. Clear periods in the southeast make frost likely here.

Rain, strong winds and milder air will move eastwards across the country including gales in the north. As rain clears, sunny spells and blustery showers will develop in the northwest.