'Lenient? It's a walk in the park': Family of boy, 15, among five killed in Leeds crash attack driver's jail sentence

The family of a 15-year-old boy killed when the stolen car he was travelling in crashed into a tree with such force that it split in two, have criticised the teenage driver's jail sentence as being so "lenient" it was a "walk in the park". Darnell Harte was killed in the crash in Leeds, when along with Ellis Thornton-Kimmitt, 12, his brother, Elliott, 14, Robbie Meerun, 24, and Anthony Armour, also 24, he was thrown from the car. On Friday, the 15-year-old driver and sole survivor of the crash was jailed for four-and-a-half years and disqualified from driving for seven years and three months.

All five who died in the crash were thrown from the car.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, previously pleaded guilty via videolink at Leeds Crown Court to five counts of causing death by dangerous driving, following the crash in Stonegate Road in November. Despite being told to wait for the police by bystanders at the scene, the teenager - who was the only occupant of the car to be wearing a seatbelt - ran away from the scene and then proceeded to tell "a lot of lies", the court heard. They were also told that the 15-year-old stole a Renault Clio after he and his friends did not have enough money for the bus. The court heard that the car sped through numerous red lights and reached speeds of up to 88mph in a 40mph zone. At the time of the crash on November 25, police described it as "catastrophic" and a "scene of total carnage".

Darnell Harte's sisters criticised the jail term handed out to the car's driver. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Speaking outside court following the sentencing, Darnell's sisters, Elise and Natasha Dhers, criticised the teenager's sentence as sending out a message that "it's ok" to steal a car, and that if it hits someone "you'll only get two years". Natasha Dhers argued that the sentence was "not justice" and was "horrendous". She continued: "In two years time he's [the driver] going to be out and we're going to have to see his face, we're going to have to look at him and not say a thing because he served justice in some people's eyes. "To me that's not justice, because I'm never going to see my little brother ever again. "Nothing is ever going to be long enough, it's not going to bring him back. "It's not good enough."

The stolen car hit a tree with such force that it split in two. Credit: PA

Elise Dhers added that the sentence only amounted to "a couple of months for each person's life". She continued that "no words can ever describe the pain that we feel", and that the impact of the fatal crash on the family had been "devastating" and left them "heartbroken" and "traumatised". Her sister added that Darnell "was the best brother you could ever have". During the sentencing, judge Peter Collier QC told the teenager: "I am sure that you genuinely feel very sorry about what has happened. "Adults call that remorse. That is also an important thing for you today. "I also know that what happened that night will shape your life every day from now on. "I do not think there will ever be a day when you will not remember what happened and really regret what you did."

The stolen car had reached speeds of up to 88mph. Credit: ITV News