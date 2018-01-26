Lord Mendelsohn, Labour peer, sacked from front bench role for attending Presidents Club dinner

Labour peer Lord Mendelsohn has been sacked from his frontbench role for attending the controversial Presidents Club dinner last week.

Jeremy Corbyn asked Mendelsohn to "step back" as shadow business and international trade spokesman in the upper chamber after it emerged he attended the men-only event where hostesses were reportedly groped and sexually harassed.

Corbyn's move will increase pressure on Theresa May to act against Children and Families Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who also attended the gala.

May has said she was "appalled" by reports of the events at the dinner at London's prestigious Dorchester Hotel.

Lord Mendelsohn has said he attended part of the dinner as president of a charity that received support from the event.

"Lord Mendelsohn did not witness any of the appalling incidents described in reports and has unreservedly condemned such behaviour," a Labour lords spokesman said.

A spokesman for Corbyn said: "It's right that Lord Mendelsohn has stepped down. The reports about this appalling event were deeply shocking and there can be no excuse for anyone's attendance."

Zahawi said he left the dinner early, having been made to feel "extremely uncomfortable" and vowed never to attend such an event again.

He has received support from Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who said Zahawi was a "really decent and honourable guy."

The Prime Minister added that she will work to ensure women are "genuinely" respected after the Presidents Club annual event was shut down.

May told BBC News: "I understand that Nadhim Zahawi left early from that particular event but, when I read the report of that event that took place, frankly, I was appalled.

"I thought that that sort of approach to women, that objectification of women, was something that we were leaving behind. We've made progress but it's very clear that there is a lot more for us to do and what I want to see, and I will continue to work as I have done over my years in politics, continue to work to a point where women are genuinely accepted and respected as equals."

She added: "What worries me is it's not just about that event, it's about what it says about this wider issue in society about attitudes to women. We have made progress; sadly, I think it showed that we still have a lot more progress to make."