Miracle baby: A story of hope from Grenfell
A mother whose home was destroyed in the Grenfell fire says the birth of her new-born son has helped her cope with the trauma.
Maryam Adam was three months pregnant when the fire ripped through the west-London tower block and killed 71 people.
Having previously suffered two miscarriages, Ms Adam feared that the trauma of the disaster could have caused her to lose Mohammed.
But she eventually gave birth and now Mohammed, who is just over a month old, is helping Ms Adam and her husband cope with the disaster of Grenfell.
"That day we lost everything," she told ITV News.
"We lost our neighbours, we lost our home, we lost all the community in Grenfell.
"We can't forget that day. For me, I can't."
Although the horrors of Grenfell remain with Ms Adam, the joy of her first-born gives her hope.
"I couldn't imagine that moment because for me it is maybe the best moment in all my life," she said.
"I hope to have a better life for my child and for me. And I'm going to do all my best."
Out of the tragedy of Grenfell, Mohammed's birth is a story of hope.