Rain clears eastwards throughout tomorrow.

Cloud, rain and strong winds will reach Northern Ireland and western Scotland early this evening, spreading to other western parts later. Clear periods in the southeast make frost and perhaps some fog likely here.

A spell of wet weather for all parts on Saturday with rain gradually clearing eastwards. Becoming brighter with showers in the north later. Windy with severe gales possible in the far north.

Sunday mild and windy with bright spells, but rain in the north and west. Rain moving southwards on Monday, then turning brighter and colder. Rain pushing northeastwards on Tuesday.