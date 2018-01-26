Trump 'tried to fire Mueller' reports are ominous for the White House

The great Russia investigation has overshadowed and imperilled the Trump Presidency since its earliest days.

Overnight, it has taken a dramatic turn. Ominous for the White House. Shocking in the view of Democrats. Jaw dropping to those who follow the probe closely.

It is being reported - first by the New York Times and now by multiple outlets - that back in the summer Donald Trump tried to fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel who is investigating allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

The firing didn’t happen - but only because Trump’s lawyer threatened to resign rather than back the President.

But - and this is the key point - the President wanted to do it. He was prepared to trigger a massive constitutional crisis. That’s because the President can’t fire an independent investigator. So it would have left his presidency in chaos and huge legal questions swirling around Trump’s future.

It begs multiple questions: