Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman and wife were murdered, police say

Canadian drug company billionaire businessman Barry Sherman and his wife were both murdered, police believe.

Investigators came to the conclusion after six weeks of investigation, but said there are no suspects.

The founder of pharmaceutical company Apotex and his wife, Honey, were found dead in their mansion on December 15.

Police had originally said the deaths were suspicious, but there were no signs of forced entry and they were not looking for suspects.

Detective Sergeant Susan Gomes said the two were found hanging by belts from a railing that surrounds their indoor pool and were in a semi-seated position on the pool deck.

"We have sufficient evidence to describe this as a double homicide investigation and that both Honey and Barry Sherman were in fact targeted," Det Sgt Gomes said.

She said the pair was last seen alive in the evening hours of Wednesday the 13th of December and were not heard from again until their bodies were found late Friday morning.