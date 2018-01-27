Darts: PDC scraps walk-on girls

Walk-on girls will no longer be used by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), in a move likely to increase pressure on other sports which do.

For many years women have accompanied male players onto the stage - an act which has regularly been criticised - and the PDC has decided that from this weekend's Masters in Milton Keynes, they will no longer be used.

A PDC spokesperson said that they "regularly review all aspects of our events and this move has been made following feedback from our host broadcasters".

However, not everyone is supportive of the move with former world champion Raymond van Barnevald tweeting that walk-on girls "are a part of their jobs", and urging people to sign a petition calling for the PDC to reverse its decision. By Saturday afternoon the petition has garnered more than 8,000 signatures.