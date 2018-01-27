- ITV Report
At least 95 killed and 158 wounded in Kabul suicide bombing
At least 95 people have been killed and an estimated 158 injured by a bomb concealed inside an ambulance in the Afghanistan capital Kabul.
The suicide bomber behind the attack managed to get through a checkpoint by claiming he was taking a patient to a nearby hospital, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahim said.
The attacker then detonated his explosives at a second check point, Mr Rahimi said.
The Taliban has claimed that it was behind the the attack.
Reports from the scene suggested the blast had struck a crowded area near the government's former Interior Ministry building.
A cloud of thick, dark smoke could be seen rising into the sky from from the site of the explosion.
Kabul has been the site of numerous bombing attacks claimed by the Islamic State group and the Taliban over the last year.