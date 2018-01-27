Melania Trump aide hits out at 'false reporting' amid suggestions of marriage tensions

Stephanie Grisham attacked "fake news" in a statement rejecting "tabloid" style reporting and speculation over Mrs Trump - though she did not give detail of any specific stories.

Melania Trump's spokeswoman said the first woman is the target of "salacious & flat-out false reporting" amid suggestions that her marriage is under strain.

It comes after Mrs Trump was reported to have checked into a Washington DC hotel for several nights after porn star Stormy Daniels detailed an alleged former affair with Mr Trump.

The first woman unexpectedly cancelled plans to join President Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos this week due to what her team said were "scheduling and logistical issues."

Mrs Trump today visited the US Holocaust Memorial Museum while President Trump remains in Davos.