Cloudy with rain pushing eastwards. Becoming brighter in the north, with blustery showers in Scotland. Windy, with severe gales across northern Scotland by evening.

Tonight: Severe gales and showers easing from northern Scotland. Elsewhere, briefly clear and chilly but turning cloudier and milder from the southwest with rain and drizzle, heavy in the northwest later.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: