All rape and sexual assault cases to be 'urgently' reviewed over evidence disclosure

All current rape and sexual assault cases across England and Wales will be reviewed to make sure evidence disclosure obligations have been met.

It comes after a flurry of cases sparked serious concerns over arrangements surrounding the disclosure to defence teams of crucial evidence.

In the lead-up to trials, police and prosecutors are required to hand over relevant material that either undermines the prosecution case or assists the defence case.

But the regime came under sharp focus after defendants facing rape allegations had the charges against them dropped when critical evidence emerged at the 11th hour.