A windy night ahead

Remaining windy through the night with severe gales across northern Scotland. Elsewhere, briefly clear and chilly but turning cloudier and milder from the southwest with rain and drizzle. Heavy rain in the northwest later.

Heavy, persistent rain across northwest Scotland on Sunday. Elsewhere mostly dry, although some drizzle in the west. Breezy, but very mild especially in any brighter spells.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest national forecast: