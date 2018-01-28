A breezy start to the week with spells of rain and fluctuating temperatures.

Tonight: Rain in the north will move slowly southeast. Ahead of the rain it will be mild but very windy with gales across exposed areas. Southern counties will remain dry overnight.

Monday: Monday will bring sunshine across northern areas with isolated blustery showers for Scotland. Cloudier, milder conditions are forecast for southern areas as rain spreads slowly southwards, clearing by the evening.

Tuesday to Thursday: Tuesday will be windy in the north with heavy rain; drier in the southeast. Wednesday and Thursday will become cold and windy with heavy, wintry showers but also some sunshine.