A windy end to the weekend in many places. Brightest in the east

Today: Cloudy and windy for many parts of the UK with the best of any brighter spells to the east of higher ground. Heavy, persistent rain is expected across western Scotland. It will be very mild in the south.

Tonight: Rain in the north will move slowly southeast. Ahead of the rain it will be mild but very windy with gales across exposed areas. Southern counties will remain dry overnight.

Monday: Monday will bring sunshine across northern areas with isolated blustery showers for Scotland. Cloudier, milder conditions are forecast for southern areas as rain spreads slowly southwards, clearing by the evening.