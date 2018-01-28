Death toll from ambulance suicide bomber in Kabul reaches over 100

The death toll from a Taliban suicide bombing in Kabul has reached over 100, Afghan authorities have said.

At least 103 people are now known to have lost their lives and another 235 were injured in the attack in central Kabul on Saturday.

The attackers concealed the explosives inside an ambulance and managed to get past a first checkpoint in the capital by claiming that they was rushing a patient to hospital.

When suspicions were raised at a second stop, they detonated the bomb.

The blast hit a crowded area near the centre of the city, sending people running in terror and destroying a number of buildings.