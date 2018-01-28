- ITV Report
Death toll from ambulance suicide bomber in Kabul reaches over 100
The death toll from a Taliban suicide bombing in Kabul has reached over 100, Afghan authorities have said.
At least 103 people are now known to have lost their lives and another 235 were injured in the attack in central Kabul on Saturday.
The attackers concealed the explosives inside an ambulance and managed to get past a first checkpoint in the capital by claiming that they was rushing a patient to hospital.
When suspicions were raised at a second stop, they detonated the bomb.
The blast hit a crowded area near the centre of the city, sending people running in terror and destroying a number of buildings.
Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak said the terror group had two fake ambulances which travelled together and both got through the first checkpoint.
However, one the vehicles then turned around and drove off.
Officials at the Public Health Ministry said the forensic medicine department is still trying to identify a number of bodies before releasing them to families.
Funerals for some of the victims were already taking place on Sunday.
The Government has declared a day of mourning, with shops closed and flags at half-staff.
The Taliban said it was behind the attack, which dealt a major blow to the US-backed Afghan government.
The country's security forces have struggled to combat the Taliban since the US and NATO formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014.