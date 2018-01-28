Donald Trump 'not aware' of invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Donald Trump gave his first interview with an international broadcaster with GMB. Credit: Good Morning Britain/ITV

Donald Trump has said he is not aware of any invitation for him to attend Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle. In a wide-ranging interview with Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan, the US president replied "not that I know of" when asked if he was given an invite. Harry's nuptials with the American actress have captured the imagination of her compatriots and will be seen to strengthen the bond between the UK and the US.

But Ms Markle has been a vocal critic of former reality star Mr Trump, backing his rival Hillary Clinton and suggesting before the 2016 election she would leave the US if he won. Asked if he would like to go to the royal wedding in May at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, Mr Trump simply said: "I want them to be happy. I really want them to be happy. "They look like a lovely couple."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19.

When Morgan pointed out she had labelled the billionaire "divisive" and a "misogynist", he said: "Well, I still hope they're happy." Morgan also pressed the president on his social media habit, confirming he often tweets himself but will delegate if he is busy.

He said: "Well, perhaps sometimes in bed, and perhaps sometimes at breakfast, or lunch, or whatever. "But generally speaking, during the early morning or during the evening, I can do that. "But if I'm very busy during the day ... and I'll sometimes just dictate out something really quickly, and I'll give it to one of my people to put it on."