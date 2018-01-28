Donald Trump: I would have been tougher in Brexit negotiations than Theresa May

Donald Trump says he would have been "tougher" than Theresa May during Brexit negotiations. In an interview with Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan, the US President said the European Union was "not what it cracked up to what it's supposed to be" and that he had a lot of problems with it.

Mr Trump said he had a lot of respect for the British prime minister but "would have had a different attitude" in negotiating the UK's exit from the EU. "I think I would have said that the European Union is not cracked up to what it’s supposed to be," Mr Trump said. "And I would have taken a tougher stand in getting out. "You know, I have a lot of problems with the European Union."

Donald Trump gave his first interview with an international broadcaster with GMB Credit: Good Morning Britain/ITV

The president said current trade deals between the US and the EU were "very unfair". "We cannot get our product in. It's very, very tough," Mr Trump said. "And yet they send their product to us - no taxes, very little taxes. "And it may morph into something very big from a standpoint - from a trade standpoint." It follows Mr Trump's appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he said priority would always remain with his "America First" policy protecting interests within his nation's borders. Mr Trump also claimed Mrs May invited him to the UK twice this year during their meeting at the Swiss ski resort.