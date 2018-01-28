Five Britons facing pornography charges in Cambodia over 'party game' photographs

Five British citizens are facing pornography charges in Cambodia after images emerged showing a group of tourists taking part in a party game.

They are among ten western visitor arrested over images showing clothed members of a pub crawl tour group apparently taking part in a game where they demonstrated different sexual positions.

Cambodian police held the group during a raid at a rented villa in the tourist hotspot of Siem Reap.

All have been charged with producing pornographic pictures, which carries a sentence of up to a year in prison if convicted.

Among the eight men and two women arrested were Britons Vincent Harley Robert Hook, 35, Daniel Richard Leeming Jones, 30, Thomas Alexander Jeffries, 22, Billy Stevens, 21, and Paul Francis Harris, 32.

Also detained were Dutchman Job Robertus van der Wel, 22, Canadians Jessica Drolet, 25, and Eden Koazoleas, 19, along with Norwegian David Nikolaus Aleksandr Ballovarre, 22, and 32-year-old New Zealander Paul Martin Brasch.