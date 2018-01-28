Hayes crash: Man charged after triple death car crash

A man is expected to appear in court charged over a car crash that killed three teenage boys.

Jaynesh Chudasama, of Hayes, west London, is accused of three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 28-year-old will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after handing himself in at a north London police station at around 7pm on Sunday.