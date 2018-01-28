Jacob Rees-Mogg: Chancellor's Brexit comments have caused 'real trouble' for the Government

Leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has attacked the Chancellor for backing a soft exit from the EU even as senior members of the Government attempted to heal a growing rift within the Conservatives over the issue.

He told Peston on Sunday that Philip Hammond's suggestion that UK relations with the EU would change only "very modestly" after Brexit had caused "real trouble" for the Government - and were at odds with what Theresa May had previously pledged.

"I tend to disagree with the Chancellor on many things but on this issue he seems to be disagreeing with Government policy, the Conservative party's manifesto and Mrs May's speeches," he said.

"This is real trouble for the Government. The history of chancellors being in opposition to prime ministers is not a good one or an encouraging one."

Asked whether he agreed with some pro-leave MPs that Mr Hammond should be fired, he said it was not him to direct the Prime Minister.

"Of course I've got a view, but I think it's not for me to give that view publicly. I think this really is a matter for the Prime Minister," he said.

"I'm being as loyal as I could possibly be on the policy question and I am biting my tongue on the personality question."